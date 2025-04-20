Lemon Pastries
Lemon Pastries effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Pastries potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Pastries is a weed strain. Lemon Pastries comes from the strains Oooze (aka Oreoz) x Jet Fuel Gelato and is associated with the breeder Compound Genetics. Lemon Pastries should have smells and tastes of citrus, cream, lemon frosting, marshmallow, blueberry, and kerosene gas. Lemon Pastries is a sativa hybrid with about 25% THC, and an 8 to 9-week flowering time, according to leading tissue culture company Node Labs. There may be other dessert strains that share the name Lemon Pastries.
Lemon Pastries strain effects
Lemon Pastries strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
