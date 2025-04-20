Lemon Pastries is a weed strain. Lemon Pastries comes from the strains Oooze (aka Oreoz) x Jet Fuel Gelato and is associated with the breeder Compound Genetics. Lemon Pastries should have smells and tastes of citrus, cream, lemon frosting, marshmallow, blueberry, and kerosene gas. Lemon Pastries is a sativa hybrid with about 25% THC, and an 8 to 9-week flowering time, according to leading tissue culture company Node Labs. There may be other dessert strains that share the name Lemon Pastries.

