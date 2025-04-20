Lemon Pastries reviews
Lemon Pastries strain effects
Lemon Pastries strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........o
April 20, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Energizing. Strong gas smell. Sweet citrusy flavor. Effects: happy, hungry. creative. giddy. Talkative.
E........e
July 1, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I usually don't like fruit stains because they don't encapsulate the essence of the fruit they're named after; this one rightfully bears it's name. Immediate full notes of lemon from flower to smoke, clean and clear high, prefect for anytime of the day, and very tasty (if you like citrus strains).
k........n
July 11, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Tastes like a blueberry lemon pastry. Tastes delicious! Beautiful indigo looking flower. Effects are soooo happy, energizing, and everything is funnyyyy. It’s the strain you want for anything, especially chilling with friends or watching Harry Potter. Love this strain very much recommend cus it’s mentally uplifting and gooooood uplifting body high too 🦋