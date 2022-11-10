Lemon Pepper
Lemon Pepper effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Pepper potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Pepper is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, hungry, and tingly. Lemon Pepper has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Pepper, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lemon Pepper sensations
Lemon Pepper helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
