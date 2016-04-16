Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
43
dj xclaim
StonerOfValor
omnigold
Anonymous
mwilf
Find Lemon Sativa nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Sativa nearby.
Photos
Products with Lemon Sativa
Hang tight. We're looking for Lemon Sativa nearby.