HybridTHC 20%CBD

Lemon Sherbet

aka Lemon Sherb, Lemon Sherbert

Lemon Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of 2 Scoops x Lemon Tree. It pairs tart, creamy terps with euphoric and giggly effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Jokerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. 

