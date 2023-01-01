stock photo similar to Lemon Shiv
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Lemon Shiv
Lemon Shiv is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Cap’s Frozen Lemons x Shiver Me Timbers. Lemon Shiv spares no terpene—it blooms with a heady aroma of ocimene, myrcene, limonene, terpinolene, to name a few. Think a zesty, musky forest of lemon trees. Expect the best of both worlds after smoking; you get to kick back while your mind stays alert. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Shiv, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
