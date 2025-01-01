Lemon Winks
aka Lotto Ticket
Lemon Winks effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Winks potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Winks is a marijuana strain from the CannaGenex Team at Canna Organix. Lemon Winks is bred from Golden Ticket x Gelato #41. Lemon Winks has a bright, sweet, and sharp lemon flavor that falls in line with the classic Haze profile accompanied by a nice muted undertone from the Gelato 41. Lemon Winks has a beautiful bright green color with vibrant red hairs and elongated bud structure from the sativa lineage Lemon Winks is sure to check all the boxes for any sativa lover.
Lemon Winks strain effects
Lemon Winks strain flavors
Lemon Winks strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
