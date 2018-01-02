ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Ticket
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Golden Ticket

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 141 reviews

Golden Ticket

aka Mr. Dank

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Pine

Calculated from 30 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 141 reviews

Golden Ticket
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Pine

Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.

Effects

Show all

95 people reported 628 effects
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Relaxed 43%
Creative 35%
Stress 34%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 14%
PTSD 13%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

141

write a review

Find Golden Ticket nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Golden Ticket nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
Strain
Golden Ticket

Products with Golden Ticket

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Golden Ticket nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Best-Smelling Cannabis Strains in Washington
5 Best-Smelling Cannabis Strains in Washington
New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More
New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017
The Top THC-Dominant Strains of Washington State in Fall 2017

Most popular in