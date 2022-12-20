Lemon Wookie Glue
Lemon Wookie Glue effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Wookie Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Wookie and Glue. This strain is rich in terpenes, offering an lemon and pine flavors with a gassy aroma. If you love the classic and piney taste of Jack Herer, you’ll love this strain too. Unlike Jack Herer, Lemon Wookie Glue will bring you down into a state of calm and relaxation.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Wookie Glue
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Wookie Glue sensations
Lemon Wookie Glue helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Wookie Glue products near you
Similar to Lemon Wookie Glue near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—