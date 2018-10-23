Lennon is a dizzying sativa-dominant strain from Pyramid Seeds. It’s a cross between Jack Herer and a pure Haze, giving the strain heady, uplifting qualities. This sativa is not for the faint of heart. Lennon’s potent psychoactive effects can be overwhelming for uninitiated consumers, leading to dizziness and disorientation. Mind your dosage and enjoy this strain’s citrus liqueur flavor alongside titillating mental and physical stimulation.
