Sativa

4.5 2 reviews

Lennon

Lennon

Lennon is a dizzying sativa-dominant strain from Pyramid Seeds. It’s a cross between Jack Herer and a pure Haze, giving the strain heady, uplifting qualities. This sativa is not for the faint of heart. Lennon’s potent psychoactive effects can be overwhelming for uninitiated consumers, leading to dizziness and disorientation. Mind your dosage and enjoy this strain’s citrus liqueur flavor alongside titillating mental and physical stimulation.   

Reviews

2

Avatar for greenrush92
Member since 2018
Definitely feel the hazy head high. Great taste like tang orange drink. Best i would say outdoor grown. Sun will really get this to its potential.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for baracannabis
Member since 2018
Milky and tasty. Intensely high
feelings
HappySleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Lennon

