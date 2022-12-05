Lift Ticket
Lift Ticket is a cannabis strain that crosses Ingrid x Frozen Lemons. It was bred by Good Chemistry Nurseries and released in 2022 as part of the GC Uniques line. This strain has a sweet citrusy aroma with a citrus and cheese taste, this strain has a deep relaxing high that often helps with sleep!
