Ingrid is a lesser-known indica, but it’s growing in popularity as consumers begin to discover this gem of a strain. This plant can be grown indoors or out, but produces higher yield indoors with flowers appearing around 5 to 7 weeks. The buds are dense, tightly bound flowers with very little loose greenery. Perhaps most striking are the flowers’ nearly neon green color. The neon buds emit a skunky aroma and induce a typical indica-strong body effect.
