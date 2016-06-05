ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ingrid
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ingrid

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.2 143 reviews

Ingrid

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 143 reviews

Ingrid

Ingrid is a lesser-known indica, but it’s growing in popularity as consumers begin to discover this gem of a strain. This plant can be grown indoors or out, but produces higher yield indoors with flowers appearing around 5 to 7 weeks. The buds are dense, tightly bound flowers with very little loose greenery. Perhaps most striking are the flowers’ nearly neon green color. The neon buds emit a skunky aroma and induce a typical indica-strong body effect.

Effects

Show all

119 people reported 923 effects
Relaxed 74%
Sleepy 72%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 47%
Hungry 28%
Insomnia 47%
Pain 45%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

143

Show all

Avatar for gobby
Member since 2010
The first strain i tried for chemotherapy-induced nausea, vomiting and lack of appetite. After first use i went from nearly heaving at the thought of any food to craving - and eating - Mexican food (peppers and all). Therefore i think this strain is God.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for jmalibu
Member since 2014
Ingrid is a special flower. Highly potent, she'll hit you in one or two tokes. And you'll feel her effects immediately. I felt them as much in my head as in my body -- perhaps atypical of an Indica-dominant strain. Very trippy and psychedelic after smoking one joint. The body high was intense, as we...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for WSNH
Member since 2012
I have bought this strain twice now for my MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and it has done the best yet for my MS.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🧀🍮 Ingrid is an awesome indica with a unique and pungent aroma. It reminds me of a Skunk nibbling on a wheel of Parmesan Cheese in a custard filled bakery. So disgusting yet unusually appealing with such a sweet funk. I love this strain. It has a nice smooth hit and immediately you feel it's relax...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for blueroom
Member since 2012
Good after a long day. Can chill, yet still talk. Mellow, yet intense. Take a couple hours before bed. Don't plan on going out and about.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Ingrid nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ingrid nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Strain
Ingrid

Products with Ingrid

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ingrid nearby.

Good reads

Show all

These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains
These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains
The 10 Cannabis Strains You Must Try This Summer
The 10 Cannabis Strains You Must Try This Summer

Most popular in