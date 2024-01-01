stock photo similar to Lilac Wine
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Lilac Wine

Lilac Wine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lilac Wine is over 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by K Savage, the average price of Lilac Wine typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lilac Wine’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lilac Wine, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Lilac Wine

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lilac Wine products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Lilac Wine near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight