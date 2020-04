#1 LITTLE DEVIL This Pacific Strain Is One Of My Favorite Strains! The Flavor Is A Bit Tangy, With A Cyclone Aroma Through Out The Tast* What I Exactly Mean Is The Aroma Is The Tast! It's Got A Grapefruit Aroma That Doubles With The Flavor, It's Only As Harsh As The Flavor With With A Good Amount O...