Loyalty is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by TSL Farms in Los Angeles. This Animal Pie and OG Kush cross shows off its uniquely colored buds with purple hues throughout. Consumers look to this strain to get creative, and it may also provide relief from migraines, pain, and stress.
