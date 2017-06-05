ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Loyalty
Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Loyalty

Loyalty

Loyalty is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by TSL Farms in Los Angeles. This Animal Pie and OG Kush cross shows off its uniquely colored buds with purple hues throughout. Consumers look to this strain to get creative, and it may also provide relief from migraines, pain, and stress.

4

Haych2196
Member since 2017
Very powerful strain! One of my favorites, comparable to Gelato 25 in the hybrid sense where a head high is felt immediately after consuming the first hit and is followed by a cerebral and relaxing body high. The buds are very dense and are covered with trichomes. Would definitely grab this again!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Puma2015
Member since 2015
had me pretty focused and alert on playing Rayman video game, I felt pretty mellow and helped settle menstrual cramp a bit too.
FocusedRelaxed
Haych2196
Member since 2017
Very potent strain, after the first hit an immediate head high is felt followed by a cerebral relaxing body high. Would definitely recommend!
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
joriccalvin
Member since 2015
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Animal Cookies
Cherry Pie
Loyalty

