HybridTHC 25%CBD

Lunch Box

aka Lunchbox

Lunch Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Grapefruit. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Lunch Box is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Lunch Box typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lunch Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lunch Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight