MAC #4
MAC #4 effects are mostly calming.
MAC #4 potency is higher THC than average.
MAC #4 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and giggly. MAC #4 has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, MAC #4, before let us know! Leave a review.
MAC #4 sensations
MAC #4 helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
