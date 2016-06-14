ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 9 reviews

Madagascar

Madagascar is an indica with a clean, floral smell. In true indica spirit, this strain produces a heavy-bodied, quick, and powerful sensation that is great for putting you to sleep in a hurry. Madagascar’s effects aren’t the longest-lasting but they hit quickly, making this strain great for those who just need a little help tackling insomnia.

great to mix with edibles, mildly euphoric, very relaxing, great weed to smoke and chill
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Very euphoric and happy high. Leaves you kind of stress free and relaxed after about 20 minutes or so the fatigue sits in. other than that it is a nice mellow high.
EuphoricHappySleepy
Got to see some real nugs this time around, they have a very unique green to them, the hairs are dark reddish brown and the smell is funky, it stays skunky while maintaining an interesting nutty fragrance to it. The burnout effect is unavoidable with this strain, it's specifically a night time smoke...
HappySleepy
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
