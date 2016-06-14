Madagascar is an indica with a clean, floral smell. In true indica spirit, this strain produces a heavy-bodied, quick, and powerful sensation that is great for putting you to sleep in a hurry. Madagascar’s effects aren’t the longest-lasting but they hit quickly, making this strain great for those who just need a little help tackling insomnia.
