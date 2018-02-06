ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Magellan
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Magellan
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 11 reviews

Magellan

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 11 reviews

Magellan

Magellan by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a stimulating hybrid created for cannabis-forward creatives and explorers. This invigorating cross of OCA’s Cloud 9 and GG4 hits like a ton of bricks, putting a euphoric sizzle in the mind and a heavy-hitting buzz in the body. As the initial effects temper, the high becomes headier and uplifting, making this strain an excellent choice for social gatherings, brainstorming, and outdoor activity. When combined with these activities, Magellan can help alleviate depression and stress. Magellan also offers a unique aroma of fresh strawberries with a bright, piney undertone.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

more reviews
write a review

Find Magellan nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Magellan nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
OCA’s Cloud 9
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Magellan

Products with Magellan

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Magellan nearby.

Most popular in