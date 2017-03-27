ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.8 5 reviews

Magic Jordan

Magic Jordan

Magic Jordan is another mysterious Hawaiian cut from Colorado Seed Inc. While its specific genetic lineage is unknown, the testing results on this flower illustrate an unusually high concentration of CBG, which may benefit patients treating sleeping disorders and other conditions. The strain possesses mid-level potency and has been described by the grower as “friendly and unique,” catering to both new and seasoned cannabis consumers.  

Avatar for tk25cloud9
Member since 2016
It taste good, and relaxing.
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for athenalord
Member since 2018
My toes do the tingle
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for CharlesOLease
Member since 2018
Very nice mellow and relaxing high. Rare and unique minty taste. It's CBG levels are higher than most strains. I'm really liking this one.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gillyboy
Member since 2019
smells citrus. relaxing and chill. perfect for sleep
RelaxedSleepy
