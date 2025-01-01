Magic Pop Rocks is a weed strain. Magic Pop Rocks was bred by Seed Junky Genetics in 2024. Magic Pop Rocks' parents are L.A Pop Rocks x Magic Marker. JBeezy released it March 27th 2024. Magic Pop Rocks has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days and medium to large yields. Magic Pop Rocks' aroma is sweet candy sherb and gassy combinations. Leave the first review!