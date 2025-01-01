Magic Pop Rocks
stock photo similar to Magic Pop Rocks
Magic Pop Rocks
MPR
Hybrid
write a review
Magic Pop Rocks is a weed strain. Magic Pop Rocks was bred by Seed Junky Genetics in 2024. Magic Pop Rocks' parents are L.A Pop Rocks x Magic Marker. JBeezy released it March 27th 2024. Magic Pop Rocks has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days and medium to large yields. Magic Pop Rocks' aroma is sweet candy sherb and gassy combinations. Leave the first review!
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Magic Pop RocksOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Magic Pop Rocks products near you
Similar to Magic Pop Rocks near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—