  3. Magnum PI
Sativa

4.4 18 reviews

Magnum PI

Magnum PI

Magnum PI is a sativa-dominant strain with its genetic origins cloaked in a Hawaiian shirt of pure mystery. This stimulating cross, supposedly created by Seahorse Gardens near the Puget Sound, exhibits hints of citrus and sweet earth on the nose. The effects have been described as clear-headed and stimulating, which makes this strain a perfect accompaniment for outdoor activities.

This is exactly what I like in a sativa; clear head-ed high, relief of low-level pain, uplifting, non-drowsy, non-munchie inducing and relaxing. Magnum PI, at first impression, is boss. It's effortless to function as normal even at the peak of stonieness and the high fades away, no tired crash.
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Sativa dominant good for accounting homework, the buds provide an alert high with subtle hints limonene and pinene
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
So this baby is now elevated to my top 25 Sativa strains. Long lasting energy and happy thoughts. Get some, take it to the forest, partake and hit the high trail...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
A good Sativa that will clear your head and get you into a positive mood. Can be a creeper 10 mins. Really nice on the lungs and not too dank. It does'nt leave you coughing your lungs out. I would put this into a great for work category. Not too strong, but a nice even energy throughout the body. ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
On the exhale the orange and citrus flavors cling to your taste buds while you wait for the fun to begin. A mellow uplifting happiness comes from out of nowhere to say hello. Soon after you realize how clear headed you feel. Almost like your mental A game just turned on, despite what time of day or ...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyRelaxedUplifted
