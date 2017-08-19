Mako Haze is named after the shark that has a reputation for speed and power, and the strain has the same reputation for its effects that come on quickly. This 75% sativa strain was created by Kiwiseeds and quickly became popular in the company’s native Amsterdam for its smooth smoke and energetic effects. It has also earned recognition in the U.S. as the 1st Prize winner in the sativa category at the 2006 High Times Cannabis Cup. Mako Haze is the product of breeding Haze with Kiwi Green. Like many fellow sativas, it’s a slow grower, flowering at 10-13 weeks, but produces a high yield of buds covered in sticky THC crystals. Testing has placed this strain’s THC content at over 19%.