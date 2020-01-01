From One Leg Up Cooperative, Mambo MG is a THC-dominant hybrid crossing Platinum Romulan with New Orleans Purple to produce green and purple buds covered with golden hairs. Its terpene profile gives off a spicy, musky, and skunky flavor. Mambo MG may leave you feeling talkative and hungry before slipping into a sleepy relaxation.
