Bred by Mandala Seeds, Mandala #1 is a hybrid strain with genetic roots in South Africa, New Zealand, and Northern India. Dreamy euphoria illuminates the mind, waking creativity and happiness with a sweet fragrance of apples, raspberry, and mint. Mandala #1 may hit like a sativa, but to the delight of commercial growers, it grows like an indica with a short flowering cycle of just 55 to 60 days

 

Avatar for 420antelop
Member since 2016
great smoke and beautiful amazing high. Only downside is dry mouth and eyes but other then that its a true amazing african strain
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for CommieMomma
Member since 2016
Not as knocked out by this one as I have with others I've tried. Nice smooth smoke but really bad dry mouth, like Sahara-bad, and I get brutally red eyes with this one. It also gets me too high, just verging on the paranoia, but it makes me too immobile to deal with the mounting anxiety. It has good...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for davytul
Member since 2014
I gave this one a second try and found it to be a great day time strain when meted out over the day. I can see how you'd flip out if you smoked a lot just to blast off! It's a really good in the moment strain, I get a laser like focus and tend to see things with more of a magnifying glass, noticin...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for kirkgeedorah
Member since 2016
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Thcdna
Member since 2018
Very good strain as longest it around 5% -15 abut cbd. 1.0 % this is a must have. It hit u good and u feel very calm and peacefull but it can cause a panic attacks in higer amount. Depends if u taking medcation and smoking or drinki g can make it alot worst. But gonin smokth and yummy. Ome of a good...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Mandala #1

