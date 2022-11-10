Mandarin OG
aka Mandarin
Mandarin OG effects are mostly calming.
Mandarin OG potency is higher THC than average.
Mandarin OG, also known as Mandarin,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, energetic, and creative. Mandarin OG has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mandarin OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
