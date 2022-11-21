Mandarin Temple
Mandarin Temple effects are mostly energizing.
Mandarin Temple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, happy, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mandarin Temple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mandarin Temple sensations
Mandarin Temple helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
