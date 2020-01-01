Mandarine 47 is an orange and citrus spin on AK-47 by Anesia Seeds. Crossing AK-47 with Tangerine Dream, this strain puts out an energizing and euphoric high with terpenes that awaken your senses and put you in a social mood. The long-lasting and potent high come on the second the tangerine terps hit your lips. Give Mandarine 47 a try next time you have a day filled with social events and activities.
