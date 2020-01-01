ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mandarine 47
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mandarine 47
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Mandarine 47

Mandarine 47

Mandarine 47 is an orange and citrus spin on AK-47 by Anesia Seeds. Crossing AK-47 with Tangerine Dream, this strain puts out an energizing and euphoric high with terpenes that awaken your senses and put you in a social mood. The long-lasting and potent high come on the second the tangerine terps hit your lips. Give Mandarine 47 a try next time you have a day filled with social events and activities.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Mandarine 47 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mandarine 47 nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Tangerine Dream
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Mandarine 47

Products with Mandarine 47

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mandarine 47 nearby.