Mango Cake, bred by GOOD BUDS, is an exotic dessert hybrid created by crossing their signature Mango Taffie (LA Affie × Hawaiian) with the iconic Wedding Cake, producing a rich, fruit-forward cultivar with unmistakable island sweetness and bakery-fresh depth. This strain leads with ripe, juicy mango before unfolding into layers of sweet vanilla frosting and a creamy cake-dough mouthfeel, finishing with a subtle gassy afterburn that adds complexity to every exhale. Mango Cake is also notable for its elevated CBGa content, often exceeding 2% in flower form, enhancing both its therapeutic potential and resin quality. Dominated by vibrant terpenes like Terpinolene (22%), Ocimene (15%), Myrcene (11%), Sabinene Hydrate (6%), and Caryophyllene (5%), this cultivar delivers a tropical, sweet, and slightly spicy aromatic profile that stands out in any lineup. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Mango Cake through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.