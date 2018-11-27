From an anonymous breeder out of Arizona, Marionberry Pie, also known as Mited, comes from unknown parents. With a sweet, tart smell like marionberry jam, this hybrid leans toward a strong body high with exceptional euphoric qualities. Depending on the phenotype, buds can be either purple or green with orange hairs.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Marionberry Pie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Marionberry Pie nearby.
Products with Marionberry Pie
Hang tight. We're looking for Marionberry Pie nearby.