From an anonymous breeder out of Arizona, Marionberry Pie, also known as Mited, comes from unknown parents. With a sweet, tart smell like marionberry jam, this hybrid leans toward a strong body high with exceptional euphoric qualities. Depending on the phenotype, buds can be either purple or green with orange hairs.

Avatar for BudTenderPNW27
Member since 2015
Amazing dark purple colors and frost! This strain was everything to expect from a sweet flavorful quality and a smooth laid back high.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
