Marshmallow Mountain is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Marshmallow Mountain is a cross of the strains Bakers Dozen x Gary Poppins. Marshmallow Mountain is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Marshmallow Mountain is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



