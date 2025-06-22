Marshmallow Mountain
Marshmallow Mountain
MMM
Hybrid
Talkative
Happy
Euphoric
Vanilla
Coffee
Nutty
Marshmallow Mountain effects are mostly calming.
Marshmallow Mountain is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Marshmallow Mountain is a cross of the strains Bakers Dozen x Gary Poppins. Marshmallow Mountain is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Marshmallow Mountain is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Marshmallow MountainOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Marshmallow Mountain strain effects
Marshmallow Mountain strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Marshmallow Mountain products near you
Similar to Marshmallow Mountain near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews