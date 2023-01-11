Baker's Dozen
Baker's Dozen effects are mostly calming.
Baker's Dozen is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Baker's Dozen, before let us know! Leave a review.
Baker's Dozen strain effects
Baker's Dozen strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
