  Maui
Sativa

4.1 144 reviews

Maui

Maui

A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time. 

108 people reported 751 effects
Happy 52%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 39%
Relaxed 38%
Creative 37%
Stress 41%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Maui

Most popular in