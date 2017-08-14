A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
144
Find Maui nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Maui nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Maui
Hang tight. We're looking for Maui nearby.