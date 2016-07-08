ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.6 8 reviews

Maui Berry

Maui Berry

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

Avatar for CaroLeaN86
Member since 2013
Very good strain it wasn't expensive but it feels expensive. THE ONES WHO SAID IT WAS 2.7 STARS DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEDICINE ....ITS DAYTIME ... AMZING FOR STRESS/DEPRESSION I DIDNT NEED MY PILLS AND THATS GREATTTT WHICH MEANS THEY DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEDICINE ITS AMAZING THAT I DIDNT HAVE TO TAK...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MMJsavedME
Member since 2012
Awsome hybrid got some today and love the fruity smell and taste great for starting the day the right way
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for joshwool
Member since 2014
It feels great. One big bowl (~1/2 inch deep and diameter) of this stuff decently grinded (close to kief but bit more chunky) got me pretty high in roughly 20 minutes starting from packing the bowl to clearing the bowl.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Zboy2112
Member since 2010
The Perfect party strain, great sativa uplift with a gentle indica let down. smell is great and fruity, picked up from the boys at SOCALCC.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungry
