  3. Maui Mango Diesel
Hybrid

4.4 24 reviews

Maui Mango Diesel

Maui Mango Diesel

Maui Mango Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Maui Wowie and Brooklyn Mango bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. The Maui Waui father was sourced from Lower Nāhiku Maui, while the mother is Dr. Underground’s Brooklyn Mango. Their combination results in a flavorful mix of sweet mango and tropical flavors that invigorate the senses and uplift your mood.

Reviews

24

Lineage

First strain parent
Brooklyn Mango
parent
Second strain parent
Maui Wowie
parent
Strain
Maui Mango Diesel

Most popular in