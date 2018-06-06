ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.3 3 reviews

Mazari

Mazari by Seedman is an indica-leaning mixture of potent and popular genetics. Created by crossing Mazar I Sharif and Skunk #1, Mazari delivers a pungent and flavorful terpene profile. It produces massive amounts of resin (thanks to its Afghani genetics) and an impressive aroma and yield. This strain finishes flowering in 8-9 weeks, and produces a hashish-forward bouquet and flavor. Enjoy Mazari for a potent and relaxing body high that rushes to the head and melts over the limbs.

Reviews

Avatar for JasbadSirron
Member since 2017
Great strain for the disconcerning smoker. Typical Afghan Indica strain with fast forming, resinous flowers, a strong skunky stinky hash smell on contact. It doesn’t smell a whole lot of smell unless you touch it or grind it. It has a nice bushy structure with flowers everywhere. Frosty as all hel...
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
A nice typical indica it is slightly sweet skunky and sticky. Nice bud formation and many trichomes. A slow start but then total body relaxation followed by pain relief and sleep. Very nice
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
