Medical Mass
Medical Mass effects are mostly calming.
Medical Mass potency is lower THC than average.
Medical Mass is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Medical Mass - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Medical Mass weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Medical Mass products near you
Medical Mass sensations
Medical Mass helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Medical Mass near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—