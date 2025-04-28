Mellow Fellow
Mellow Fellow effects are mostly energizing.
Mellow Fellow is a cannabis strain, bred from Marshmallow OG x Cement Shoes. Mellow Fellow can smell like fresh, sugary dough with notes of buttered bread, mint, and pepper. Mellow Fellow may contain tope terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Mellow Fellow should hit like an indica. The parent Marshmallow OG comes from (Chemdog (pheno D) x Triangle Kush) x Jetfuel Gelato. Cement Shoes' parents are Animal Cookies (09) x OGKB x Wet Dream. Leave one of the first Leafly reviews.
Mellow Fellow strain effects
Mellow Fellow strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
