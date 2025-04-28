heavy indica. I have anxiety and was already anxious when I first smoked this and it started as a head high, a little overwhelming, but it soon passed into one of the heaviest Indicas I've ever smoked. Up there with Brownie Scouts. I've been smoking it since then and havent had any paranoia issues, just that full body tingly feeling, like you're getting a million micro-massages. heavy eyes. it feels like a good old fashioned stoned from back in the 80s or 90s; like the pot just smacked you across the face and rattled your brain, cause you definitely be thinking straight for a few hours. amazing for insomnia. I've never seen it lower than 35% thc, my batch was 39%. it's got a black pepper aroma to it out of the bag. it smokes pretty easy; no lung busters and I only smoke bongs. if you're an indica afficionado, definitely check out Mellow Fellow.