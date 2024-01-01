stock photo similar to Mellow Kitty
Hybrid

Mellow Kitty

Mellow Kitty is a hybrid weed strain bred by Romulan Genetics. Mellow Kitty is a delicious cross of Cheetah Piss and Romulan. We are still learning about Mellow Kitty's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mellow Kitty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

