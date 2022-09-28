Melted Strawberries
aka Melted Strawberry
Melted Strawberries effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Melted Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Melted Strawberries weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Melted Strawberries sensations
Melted Strawberries helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Melted Strawberries products near you
Similar to Melted Strawberries near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—