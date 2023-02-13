THC 20%CBG 1%Myrcene
Memberberry OG effects are mostly calming.
Memberberry OG potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Memberberry OG is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and relaxed. Memberberry OG has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Memberberry OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Memberberry OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Memberberry OG strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Memberberry OG products near you
Similar to Memberberry OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—