ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mendo Supremo
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mendo Supremo
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Mendo Supremo

Mendo Supremo

Created by Gage Green Genetics, Mendo Supremo crosses Mendo Montage and Mendo Queen with Grande Supreme, producing a hybrid that delivers a euphoric onset followed by a sedating body high. You can expect pineapple, orange, and grape flavors from this strain, making it a must-try for any consumer chasing new fruity flavors.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

write a review

Find Mendo Supremo nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mendo Supremo nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendo Montage
parent
Second strain parent
Mendo Queen
parent
Strain
Mendo Supremo

Products with Mendo Supremo

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mendo Supremo nearby.