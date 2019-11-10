Created by Gage Green Genetics, Mendo Supremo crosses Mendo Montage and Mendo Queen with Grande Supreme, producing a hybrid that delivers a euphoric onset followed by a sedating body high. You can expect pineapple, orange, and grape flavors from this strain, making it a must-try for any consumer chasing new fruity flavors.
