Created by Gage Green Group (GGG), Mendo Queen is a phenotype of Mendo Montage that was produced when Mendo Purps, a legendary Northern California strain, was bred with Crystal Locomotive, a cross between Trainwreck and Aloha White Widow. Both parents in the cross were acquired from breeder Jojorizo. This strain offers a powerful, tingly high that remains balanced between mind and body.
