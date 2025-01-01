Milk & Cherries is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Milk & Cherries is a cross of the strains Cherry Bang Bang x Milk & Cookies. Milk & Cherries is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Milk & Cherries is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



