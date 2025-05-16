Cherry Bang Bang
Cherry Bang Bang
CBB
Hybrid
Uplifted
Creative
Euphoric
Berry
Lemon
Citrus
Cherry Bang Bang effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Bang Bang is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Cherry Bang Bang is a cross of the strains Cherry Cosmo x Red Runtz. Cherry Bang Bang is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Cherry Bang Bang is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry Bang BangOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cherry Bang Bang strain effects
Cherry Bang Bang strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Bang Bang products near you
Similar to Cherry Bang Bang near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cherry Bang Bang strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
j........1
May 16, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
s........n
June 17, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
i........j
June 14, 2025
Creative
Relaxed