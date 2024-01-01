stock photo similar to Mimosa Evo
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Mimosa Evo

Mimosa Evo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Punch and Mimosa. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Mimosa Evo is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Barney’s Farm, the average price of Mimosa Evo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mimosa Evo’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mimosa Evo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



