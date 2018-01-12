ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 442 reviews

Mimosa

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Mimosa
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

Effects

332 people reported 1803 effects
Happy 45%
Uplifted 43%
Focused 40%
Energetic 38%
Relaxed 36%
Depression 21%
Stress 21%
Anxiety 18%
Pain 14%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Clementine
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Punch
parent
Strain
Mimosa
Strain child
Gran Champagne
child

Most popular in