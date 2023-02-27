Mint Julep reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mint Julep.
Mint Julep strain effects
Mint Julep strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Mint Julep reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Mint Julep
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in