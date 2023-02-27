Mint Julep is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, happy, and tingly. Mint Julep has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mint Julep, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mint Julep
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mint Julep strain effects
Mint Julep strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mint Julep products near you
Similar to Mint Julep near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—